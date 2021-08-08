Poland ranks 17th in Tokyo Olympics medal table

The US athletes won the overall medal classification of the Tokyo Olympics by the skin of their teeth, thanks to the three triumphs scooped on the last day of the competition. They overtook China by only one gold medal. Poland came 17th, equalling the best achievement in the 21st century.

The winners’ medal tally included 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. China, on the other hand, took 38, 32 and 18 respectively.

Poland’s representatives won 4 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals. The team repeated the result from Beijing 2008, when it was also ranked 17th overall. At that time, however, the Polish athletes won three bronze medals less than in Tokyo, so this year’s performance is, so far, the best result for Poles of this age.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics has been officially closed. In three years time, athletes from all over the world will gather in Paris to compete for fame and glory once again.

Polish medalists of the Olympic Games in Tokyo:

Gold:

-mixed 4×400 relay: Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Święty-Ersetic and Kajetan Duszyński (also performed: Dariusz Kowaluk, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik)

-women’s hammer throw: Anita Włodarczyk

-men’s hammer throw: Wojciech Nowicki

-men’s 50km race walk: Dawid Tomala

Silver:

-women’s quadruple sculls: Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Maria Sajdak, Marta Wieliczko and Katarzyna Zillmann

-women’s two person dinghy – 470 sailing class: Agnieszka Skrzypulec, Jolanta Ogar-Hill

-women’s kayak double 500 metres: Karolina Naja, Anna Puławska

-women’s javelin throw: Maria Andrejczyk

-women’s 4×400 relay: Natalia Kaczmarek, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik and Justyna Święty-Ersetic (also performed: Anna Kiełbasińska)

Bronze:

– men’s wrestling Greco-Roman 97 kg: Tadeusz Michalik

– women’s hammer throw: Malwina Kopron

– men’s hammer throw: Paweł Fajdek

– men’s 800 metres: Patryk Dobek

– women’s kayak four 500 metres: Karolina Naja, Anna Puławska, Justyna Iskrzycka and Helena Wiśniewska