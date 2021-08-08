Poland heads home from Tokyo Olympics with best medal count since 2000

Joe Giddens/PAP/EPA

Sunday saw the closing ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, during which Poland achieved its best Olympic successes since the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

In Tokyo, the Polish team won 14 medals. Most were won by Poland’s athletes: 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze. Poland sent 428 people to the games, including 211 participants. The Polish team took part in 137 out of 339 events in 28 disciplines.

In total Poland took home 4 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals.

David Tomala took gold in the 50-kilometre walk, completing the course in 3hrs 50mins 08secs.

Maria Andrejczyk took silver in the javelin throw, and Patryk Dobek won the bronze in the 800 m race.

Once again, Anita Wlodarczyk proved invincible in the hammer throw, taking her third Olympic gold medal, her team-mate Malwina Kopron took bronze. Poland’s men also found success in the hammer throw, with Wojciech Nowicki taking gold and Pawel Fajdek the bronze.

Poland’s 4×400 m relay team dazzled at the Olympics, with the mixed relay team, Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and Kajetan Duszynski, sprinting away with the gold medal. The women’s relay team, Natalia Kaczmarek, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic also ran off with the silver!

Sailors Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar-Hill took silver in the 470 Sailing event.

Karolina Naja and Anna Puawska won silver in the women’s 500m kayak doubles. Naja and Pulawska also gained a bronze medal, this time joined by Justyna Iskrzycka and Helena Wisniewska, in the women’s K4 500m competition.

Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Marta Wieliczko, Maria Sajdak and Katarzyna Zillmann picked up Poland’s first medal (silver) of the games in the rowing doubles.

Greco-Roman wrestler Tadeusz Michalik grappled his way to bronze in the 97kg category.

In the Olympics medal table, Poland ended the games in 17th place.