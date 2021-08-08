Ruling party considers options on changing media law

We are constantly considering options on how to solve the issue of changes in the so-called media law. Today, any attempt to change this act in such a way that the provisions are complied with, evokes a hysterical reaction, said Paweł Jabłoński, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on TVN24 private news channel.

“Currently we have a regulation according to which the owner of the TV station could be an entity where a maximum of foreign capital amounts to 49 percent, but these are regularly circumvented, so the law is simply dead at the moment,” Mr Jabłoński said.

According to the draft amendment, a license to transmit radio and television programs may be obtained by an entity based in a member state of the European Economic Area (EEA), provided that it is not dependent on a foreign person from outside the EEA. This could potentially force the American Discovery concern to sell the anti-government TVN broadcaster, which, according to many observers, will be the main “victim” of the act.

The authors of the bill point out that similar solutions, or even more strict, with regard to the limited access of the non-EU capital to the purchase of media in a member state, are in force in countries such as France, Austria and Germany.

In turn, the junior ruling coalition member Agreement proposed that the catalog of countries with access to the media market in Poland should include countries belonging to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), including the US. However, the ruling party PiS president Jarosław Kaczyński stated that the risk associated with it would be enormous due to the fact that both Russia and China aspires to join the OECD.

In a statement after Saturday’s meeting, the board of the Agreement announced that it would not support tax changes, changes in the financing of local governments and changes in media law without taking into account the party’s demands, and that the Agreement in the United Right will remain dependent on this.

The Parliamentary Culture and Media Committee adopted, along with amendments, the draft amendments to the Broadcasting Act. Although it is not yet settled, the lower house, Sejm, may continue work on the bill next Wednesday.