COVID-19: 122 new cases in Poland, no fatalities recorded

The Health Ministry announced 122 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,884,098 including 154,330 still active. The number of active cases was 154,332 yesterday.

The ministry announced no new fatalities, as the death toll in Poland remains at 75,285.

According to the ministry, a total of 71,091 people are quarantined and 2,654,483 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Sunday a total of 34,986,764 vaccine doses have been administered. 17,863,405 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 48 out of 585 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 203,057,321 coronavirus cases, 4,301,182 deaths and 182,404,445 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 36,518,948. India has the second most with 31,934,455 cases and Brazil third with 20,151,779.