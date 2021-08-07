Coalition partner presents ruling party ultimatum over New Deal reforms

The Agreement, a minor ally within the United Right coalition headed by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said it may leave the coalition if its suggestions concerning upcoming controversial reforms are ignored.

Agreement’s senior politicians met on Saturday to discuss the latest crisis in the United Right after one of their deputy ministers was fired by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after she contested some measures included in the government’s comprehensive economic reform package, the Polish New Deal.

“We will not support tax changes, changes in financing local governments and changes in the media law if our postulates are not taken into account,” Agreement leaders stated, adding that

“We make our presence in the United Right dependent on that,” the leaders added.

“Nothing particularly new happened. We know their position on the issues they mentioned, which are taxes, local governments and the media law, and I reckon that we will strive for some arrangements,” said Deputy Sejm Speaker Ryszard Terlecki, the head of the PiS parliamentary caucus, referred to the statement of the Agreement.

When asked if the ruling coalition was in danger of collapsing and the Agreement would leave the United Right camp, Mr Terlecki firmly denied, and stated that a meeting of the leaders: Jarosław Kaczyński (PiS) and Jarosław Gowin (Agreement) would “very likely” take place.

Issues that raise doubts among the Agreement

The Polish New Deal includes two major changes in the Polish tax system, but one of them raises the biggest controversy in Polish society.

On the positive side, the government-proposed tax changes include raising the tax-free allowance to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,594) from PLN 3,091 (EUR 680) for middle-earners and from PLN 8,000 (EUR 1,759) for low-earners.

On the other hand, the 9-percent healthcare insurance contribution will no longer be tax-deductible, which will raise the effective tax rate by the same percentage. This could constitute an additional tax burden for entrepreneurs as well as middle- and high-earners.

Moreover, Polish local governments heavily depend on the personal income tax for their budgets, but under the new rules citizens would start paying their tax only on earnings above PLN 30,000, which would seriously dent local governments’ incomes. The government says it will make up for the loss, but some local governments fear the subsidies may be transferred to those that support PiS.

In the media law controversy, a group of PiS MPs have prepared a bill which some see as being targeted against the US-owned TVN24 television channel, which is critical of the government. The move has caused concern in the White House, and recently a group of US senators wrote a letter warning Poland to withdraw from the plans. The authors of the bill point out that similar solutions, or even more strict, with regard to the limited access of the non-EU capital to the purchase of media in a member state, are in force in countries such as France, Austria and Germany.

In its statement, the Agreement said it generally supported the Polish New Deal, but could not agree with the three reforms in their current shape and called upon PiS to amend the bills in a way to incorporate the party’s suggestions. They also proposed a debate on these matters.