Polish women take silver in 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics

VALDRIN XHEMAJ/PAP/EPA

Poland’s women’s relay team won a silver medal in the 4x400m event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday.

Natalia Kaczmarek, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic clocked a time of 3:20.53 to set a new Polish record. The USA won the event with a time of 3:16.85. Jamaica came third with a time of 3:21.24.

All the Polish women who ran in the final had earlier taken gold in the mixed 4x400m relay. In the elimination round, Anna Kielbasinska also ran and will get a silver medal.

This is the ninth medal Poland has won in athletic events at the Tokyo games, its best ever result in athletics at any Olympic Games and is the 14th medal for Poland overall at Tokyo 2020.