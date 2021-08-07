Poland’s women’s relay team won silver in the 4x400m event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday. The winners, for the seventh time in a row, were the Americans, while Jamaica came third.

Natalia Kaczmarek, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik and Justyna Święty-Ersetic clocked a time of 3:20.53 to set a new Polish record. The US recorded 3:16.85.

All the Polish women who ran in the final had earlier taken gold in the mixed 4x400m relay (Baumgart-Witan and Hołub-Kowalik in the qualifiers). Anna Kiełbasińska, who ran in the elimination round, will receive a silver medal as well.

This is the 14th medal overall for Poland, and, most likely, the last one. In the athletic events alone, the country’s representatives finished nine times on the podium, winning four golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

Following the women’s event, Dariusz Kowaluk, Karol Zalewski, Mateusz Rzeźniczak and Kajetan Duszyński took fifth place in the athletics 4x400m relay competition.

The Americans won with a score of 2:55.70. The Netherlands finished second while Botswana was third. The Poles completed the race in the time of 2:58.46.