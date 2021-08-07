Polish firefighters deployed to Germany, Greece, Turkey

A convoy of Polish firefighters left Poland for Germany on Saturday morning to provide aid for the flood-affected areas while another group of firefighters and some 50 Fire Service vehicles left for Greece to help extinguish wildfires.

First group of firefighters and police officers leaves for Turkey

see more

A group of firefighters will travel to Greece to help with fires there at the request of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The fire service HQ stated that 46 vehicles would travel to Greece along with 143 firefighters. The operation was commissioned by PM Mateusz Morawiecki.

Fires rage in Euboea, northeast of Athens, and in many places in the southern Peloponnese region. The fire engulfed the area within a 20-kilometre radius of Athens.

In turn, the National Headquarters of the State Fire Service of Poland announced the deployments to Germany. The convoy is carrying 138 air dryers provided by the Government Strategic Reserves Agency. The equipment will go to Rhineland-Palatinate and is scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

In mid-July, storms and heavy rain caused destructive flooding in the Rhineland-Palatinate region as well as in North Rhine-Westphalia, claiming the lives of 175 people.

On Saturday morning, a Polish police helicopter left Warsaw for Turkey to help extinguish fires on the country’s southern coast. Earlier, on Friday, a three-person group of firefighters left by road to Turkey carrying equipment necessary to extinguish fires by helicopter.