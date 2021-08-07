Tokyo Olympics: Women’s kayak four take bronze medal

Karolina Naja, Anna Puławska, Justyna Iskrzycka and Helena Wiśniewska took bronze in women’s kayak four (K-4) Olympic competition at a distance of 500 metres. The Poles lost only to Hungary and Belarus.

The Polish crew advanced to the final in style, winning both the preliminaries and the semifinal. However, they had to paddle hard in the heavy rain to scoop bronze – Hungary were comfortably ahead, as the fight for silver and bronze was to be settled between Belarus, Poland and New Zealand.







In the end, the Belarusians managed to repel the Polish attacks, who, in turn, saw off New Zealand to make them leave empty-handed.







Naja, Puławska, Iskrzycka and Wiśniewska broke the streak of fourth places in the women’s Olympic K-4 races. For Naja, it is the fourth medal in the history of Olympic starts – only three Polish athletes won more.







Naja and Puławska stood on the podium for the second time in Tokyo. Earlier, they won silver in the kayak double 500m competition.







Polish athletes have already grabbed 13 medals: four golds, four silvers and five bronzes.