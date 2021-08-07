Polish firefighters sent to Germany, Turkey, Greece

Orestis Panagiotou/PAP/EPA

A convoy of Polish firefighters left Poland for Germany on Saturday morning to help flood-affected areas while another group of firefighters and a police helicopter went to Turkey to help extinguish wildfires and almost 50 Fire Service vehicles left for Greece.

The National Headquarters of the State Fire Service of Poland announced the deployments to Germany and Turkey. The convoy travelling to Germany is taking with it 138 air dryers provided by the Government Strategic Reserves Agency. The equipment will go to Rhineland-Palatinate and is scheduled to arrive on Sunday, the fire service HQ wrote on Twitter.

In mid-July, storms and heavy rain caused destructive flooding in the Rhineland-Palatinate region as well as in North Rhine-Westphalia, claiming the lives of 175 people.

At 04.30 on Saturday, a Polish police helicopter left Warsaw for Turkey to help extinguish fires on the country’s southern coast. On board were eight police pilots and three firefighters, the police HQ announced.

Earlier, on Friday, a three-person group of firefighters left by road to Turkey carrying equipment necessary to extinguish fires by helicopter.

Turkish firefighters have been fighting forest fires for over a week with support from Croatia, Spain, Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Greece, with which Turkey has tense diplomatic relations, has also declared support.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on Saturday that a group of firefighters would travel to Greece to help with fires there at the request of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The fire service HQ told PAP that 46 vehicles would travel to Greece along with 143 firefighters.