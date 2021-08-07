COVID-19: 181 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 181 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,883,976 including 154,332 still active. The number of active cases was 157,406 yesterday.

The ministry also announced four new fatalities, of which three were due to COVID-19 alone and three from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,285.

According to the ministry, a total of 72,394 people are quarantined and 2,654,359 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,332 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday a total of 34,925,459 vaccine doses have been administered. 17,818,502 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 44 out of 585 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 202,464,208 coronavirus cases, 4,290,962 deaths and 181,955,173 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 36,447,123. India has the second most with 31,895,385 cases and Brazil third with 20,108,746.