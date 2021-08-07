Poland takes bronze in women’s kayaking at Tokyo Olympics

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish kayaking team of Karolina Naja, Anna Pulawska, Justyna Iskrzycka and Helena Wisniewska won a bronze medal in the K4 500m event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Polish team was beaten by Hungary, which won the gold, by 0.982 seconds. Belarus scooped the silver.

At the half-way mark the Polish team was fourth but managed to overtake the New Zealand team, led by three-times Olympic gold medalist Lisa Carrington.

This is Poland’s first ever medal in women’s K4 kayaking. Naja and Pulawska stood on the podium for the second time in Tokyo, however, having won silver on Tuesday in the 500m doubles.

This is Naja’s fourth Olympic medal. In 2012 in London and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro she won bronze medals in the doubles with Beata Mikolajczyk.