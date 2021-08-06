Infrastructure investments boost Polish economy

Infrastructure investments have been a proven way to not only allow for new transport opportunities and increase in road safety, but also aid in expanding Poland’s economic potential.

One of the key infrastructure projects is the tunnel under the Świna river, which is two-thirds complete. The 1.5-kilometre route will connect the islands of Uznam and Wolin.

The digging machine has a further 30 meters of digging in order to break through to the other bank of the Świna river. And from there, more than 500 meters to be completed.

The tunnel will drive the Polish economy as tourists and investors will be able to easily reach the city of Świnoujście in northwest Poland.

Another essential infrastructure investment is the Via Carpathia route. The tender for the construction of its next sections was launched on Thursday.

The Via Carpatia route will connect the northern and southern parts of Europe. The road will also strengthen communication in the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, Lubelskie and Podkarpackie provinces.

“It will not only open these provinces to new communication and transport opportunities, but also increase road safety and expand the economic potential of the country,” Rafał Weber, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure explained.

These investments attract investors, which in turn drives the economy and Polish enterprises. According to data from the Statistics Poland, the average wage in Poland is growing faster than prices which means that Poles can buy more for the minimum wage.