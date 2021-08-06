Polish, Lithuanian PMs condemn Lukashenko migrant ploy

The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania, Mateusz Morawiecki and Ingrida Simonyte, in a joint statement on Friday criticised the Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko regime for sponsoring illegal migration into Lithuania and appealed to EU institutions to take steps in the matter.

In their statement on Twitter, the prime ministers said that the Belarusian regime’s support of mounting illegal migration from its territory to Lithuania was a ploy in retaliation for the EU’s recent sanctions on Belarus over human rights issues.

They also noted that the operation was part of a hybrid war launched by the Lukashenko regime against Lithuania and Poland, who supported the sanctions.

“We condemn the Lukashenko regime’s use of illegal migration to exert pressure on the EU and its member states. This again shows the cynicism of the Belarusian regime,” Morawiecki and Simonyte wrote.

They also appealed to EU institutions to take steps in the matter, and underlined that both Poland and Lithuania saw the need for “a fast and decided response to the activities of the Belarusian regime and all involved in organising and enabling the smuggling of illegal migrants”.

The flow of migrants from Belarus to Lithuania began in late May, so far over 4,000 illegal migrants have reached Lithuanian territory.