Tokyo 2020: is Team PL on track for glory?

Poland’s 4 x 400m mixed relay team wins the country’s first gold medal.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

As the Olympics enters its final few days, we bring you the highs and lows of Poland’s week.

Medal Tracker (as of Friday, Aug 6)

Gold: 4; Silver: 4; Bronze: 4

Week 2 Retrospective

July 31

Track: Poland’s 4 x 400m mixed relay team wins the country’s first gold medal. Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Święty-Ersetic and Kajetan Duszyński also smashed the European and Olympic record with their time of 3:09:87.

August 3

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Women’s hammer throw: Anita Włodarczyk launches the hammer for 78.48 metres to take gold and become the first female Olympian to win gold in three games in the same discipline. Teammate Malwina Kopron takes bronze.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Kayaking: in the women’s kayaking 500-metre doubles, Poland’s Karolina Naja and Anna Puławska win silver.

Men’s wrestling: in the Greco-Roman men’s wrestling 97-kg category, Pole Tadeusz Michalik brings home the bronze after beating Hungary’s Alex Gergo Szoke.

August 4

Michael Kappeler/PAP/EPA

Men’s hammer throw: Wojciech Nowicki wins gold after launching his hammer for 82.52m. Paweł Fajdek gets bronze after his 81.53m effort.

CJ Gunther/PAP/EPA

Sailing: Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar win silver in the women’s 470 sailing class.

Track: Patryk Dobek earns a bronze in the 800m with a time of 1:45.39. This is Poland’s first ever Olympic medal in this discipline.

August 6

Kimimasa Mayama/PAP/EPA

Walking: Dawid Tomala places first in the men’s 50km walk in Sapporo.

Christian Bruna/PAP/EPA

Javelin: Maria Andrejczyk takes silver in the women’s javelin with a throw of 64.61m.

Other News

August 2

Track: Martyna Galant advances to the semi-finals of the 1,500m with a time of 4:05.03, in the process she shaves four seconds off her personal best.

August 3

Men’s volleyball: Poland crash out in the quarters of the men’s volleyball after falling 3:2 to France.

Track: Natalia Kaczmarek qualifies for the 400m semi-finals with a time of 51.06. The 4x400m mixed relay gold medalist takes second in her fifth elimination race.

August 5

High jump: Kamila Lićwinko qualifies for Sunday’s finals after hitting the Olympic minimum of a 1.95m jump.

Track: Anna Kiełbasińska, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik and Justyna Święty-Ersetic qualify for Saturday’s 4x400m women’s relay finals.

August 6

Kayaking: the women’s K4 sprint kayaking team of Karolina Naja, Anna Puławska, Justyna Iskrzycka and Helena Wiśniewska win the elimination stage and qualify for Saturday’s 500m semi with a time of 1:33.468.

Canoe sprint: Wiktor Głazunow wins his quarter-final race to advance to the semis of the C-1, 1,000-m canoe sprint. Mateusz Kamiński is knocked out.

Track: after losing a shoe Michał Rozmys finishes last but will compete in the 1,500m final following a judge’s decision.

Dariusz Kowaluk, Karol Zalewski, Jakub Krzewina and Kajetan Duszyński advance to the final of the men’s 4x400m relay, winning their semi-final race with a time of 2:58.55.

Dmitris Tosidis/PAP/EPA

Sport Climbing: Aleksandra Mirosław nails a world record with a time of 6:84 to lead in the timed event, the first of three sport climbing competitions at the games.