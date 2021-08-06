First stage of designing frigate for Polish Navy begins

The first stage of designing the Polish frigate Miecznik, or Swordfish, has begun. The project will be implemented in the naval dockyard in Gdynia. Out of several foreign cooperation proposals, three have been selected, based on projects from the UK, Germany and Spain.

“It’s the opening of a new chapter. We have never before built warships of this class, that’s why this project is hugely important,” said Cezary Cierzan, the Head of Maritime Project Office of the Armaments Group.

The construction of three state-of-the-art, multi-task frigates, worth almost EUR 2 bn, is expected to energise the entire shipbuilding industry. The Swordfish will replace old frigates that have many years of service behind them.

Its construction will create more than 2000 jobs, not just in the dockyards but in the related industries, like communications and electronics.

“In times of crisis these warships will protect our energy infrastructure, and in times of peace they will serve as an extension of Polish diplomacy,” said Major Krzysztof Płatek from the Armaments Inspectorate.

The warships will also enhance NATO’s presence in the Baltic and the alliance’s deterrence potential.

“Russia is modernising its bases and strengthening its military presence in the region of Kaliningrad, so it’s high time to send a clear signal that Poland also has political and economic interests in the Baltic,” said Reserve Lieutenant Artur Bilski, the Former Officer of NATO’s High Command in Europe.

The first prototype of the „Swordfish” frigate will be launched by the end of 2025.