First group of firefighters and police officers leaves for Turkey

On Friday, the first group of Polish firefighters and police officers left for Turkey, which is struggling with a huge wave of wildfires. This is in response to Ankara’s appeal for help.

Poland offers assistance to wildfire struck Turkey

The group consists of six firefighters of the state fire service, eight police officers as well as a Black Hawk Helicopter with a crew.

Captain Grzegorz Trzeciak, from the State Fire Service Headquarters, announced that on Friday morning a convoy left for Turkey and that the helicopter will leave in the morning next day. He also emphasised that Polish firefighters have experience in such missions abroad as three years ago they participated in extinguishing fires in Sweden.

Both groups will arrive in Turkey on Saturday evening. They will join other teams from Croatia and Spain in fighting against the raging fires. Their return is scheduled for August 15 and 16.

It was the initiative of President Andrzej Duda and Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kamiński to send support to Turkey as the country has been struggling with the wildfires for over a week. The fires have so far killed eight people and countless animals.