Tokyo 2020: Andrejczyk bags silver in javelin throw

Maria Andrejczyk took silver in the women’s javelin throw contest at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and won the second medal for Poland on Friday.

The Polish athlete achieved her lifetime result after losing bronze at Rio five years ago by mere two centimetres. She made a decent comeback to the professional sport after being plagued by injuries for a few years.

Andrejczyk registered her best score in the second throw. However, Chinese Liu Shying was beyond the reach of any rival, as she sent the javelin as far as at 66.34 metres in her very first attempt.

Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber threw 64.56 metres in the home-stretch – only five centimetres less than Andrejczyk, and remained in third place.

This is the eight medal in the athletics competition for Poland – the very best result in the history. Furthermore, the current toll – four golds, four silvers and four bronzes – means that the ongoing Olympic Games are the country’s best in terms of medal tally in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, the men’s 4×400 metres relay advanced to the Olympic final. Dariusz Kowaluk, Karol Zalewski, Jakub Krzewina and Kajetan Duszyński won their qualifying race in the time of 2:58.55, ahead of Jamaica and Belgium. The final will be held on Saturday at 2.50 PM CET.