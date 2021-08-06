Record number of tourists visits Morskie Oko

On August 3, a record number of tourists visited Morskie Oko, also known as the Eye of the Sea. Over 15,000 people walked the route to this picturesque lake in the Tatra Mountains that day, while the previous daily record in the number of visitors was 13,000.

“There have never been such crowds on this trail before,” said Szymon Ziobrowski, director of the Tatra National Park.

The record was broken on Tuesday, which was quite an unusual situation as most tourists visit the Tatra Mountains on weekends. The Tatra National Park announced that almost 770,000 people walked the trails in July alone.

“The data collected so far does not include entry by cable car to Kasprowy Wierch and visitors to the Lejowa and Chochołowska Valley. Entrance tickets to these two valleys are sold by the Forest Community of Eight Villages in Witów. We estimate that this could add about 150,000 people to the total number of visitors,” said Paulina Kołodziejska from the Tatra National Park.

In July 2020, the park was visited by 599,000 people, a year earlier – 655,000.