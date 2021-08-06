Baltic Pipe gas pipeline half finished

140 kilometres from the 275 km offshore part of the gas pipeline has been finished, all intersections with other gas pipelines including Nord Stream 2 and cables lying on the route of the Baltic Pipe investment were completed, Gaz-System, the project operator on the Polish side informed on social media.

At the beginning of June, the Danish Environment Committee revoked the permit for the construction of the Baltic Pipe for environmental reasons. However, it quickly turned out that the ecological problem related to the construction of the Baltic Pipe in Denmark was resolved and the construction continued.

As part of the #BalticPipe offshore gas pipelay, all crossings with gas pipelines and cables intersecting the route of our project have been completed. pic.twitter.com/utempSPck0

At this pace the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline will be finished and ready to use by the end of 2022 with a transmission capacity of 10 bln cubic metres of gas per year, the same amount that Poland contracted with Gazprom. Baltic Pipe will supply Norwegian natural gas to Polish customers and will reduce Poland’s dependence on Russian natural gas.

The cost of the pipeline is approximately EUR 1.7 bn. More than half is financed by the Polish side.

Meanwhile Russia is completing the construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. “As the launch of the NS2 pipeline draws near, Russia is signalling that it intends to use it as an instrument of political blackmail against Ukraine and the countries of central Europe,” Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau stressed.