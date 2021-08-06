COVID-19: Big differences in number of vaccinations between municipalities

The municipality of Czarny Dunajec, southern Poland, recorded the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, amounting to only 17.8 percent. On the other hand the highest percentage of inoculations was recorded in the municipality of Podkowa Leśna near Warsaw with 64 percent of people vaccinated.

The municipality of Bojanów (south-east Poland) came second to last with 1,441 people vaccinated against COVID-19 amounting to 18.9 percent of the total population of the municipality. A rate of 19 percent of vaccinated people was recorded in the municipality of Jeżowe (south-east Poland) with 1,925 people vaccinated.

The second highest percentage of fully vaccinated people was recorded in Warsaw, with 1,134,109 people fully vaccinated, amounting to 63.2 percent. The city of Poznań, western Poland, came in third with 330,725 people fully inoculated, amounting to 62.1 percent.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced this week that if the daily number of new COVID-19 cases in the country exceeds a thousand, restrictions will be introduced. He added that restrictions will start with the regions with the lowest number of vaccinations.

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the fewest people were vaccinated in the following provinces: Podkarpackie with 36.82 percent and Lubelskie with 40.17 percent. The 50 percent threshold was crossed by four provinces: Mazowieckie with 52.93 percent, Dolnośląskie with 51.28 percent, Pomorskie with 51.11 percent and Zachodnio Pomorskie with 50.22 percent.

Since December 2020, when vaccination against COVID-19 began in Poland, over 34.7 million injections have been administered. Over 17.6 million people are fully vaccinated.