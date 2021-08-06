Aleksandra Miroslaw sets world record at sport climbing in Tokyo

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish sport climber Aleksandra Miroslaw set a new world record at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday and leads in the discipline.

Miroslaw recorded a time of 6:84 to lead in the timed event, the first of three sport climbing competitions at the games.

Eight competitors vied for victory in the knockout system. In the quarter-final, the Pole was faster than Chaehyun Seo of South Korea and beat Japan’s Akiyo Noguchi in the semi-final. In the final she beat Anouck Jaubert of France, in the race in which she set the world record. Earlier she had clocked in at 7:49 and 7:03.

Previously, the best result had been recorded by Russia’s Yulia Kaplina at 6:96.

This is the first time sport climbing has been included in the Olympic programme. It has three different disciplines: lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering. The final result is decided by the places taken in all three competitions. Miroslaw specialises in the sprint, in which she has twice won the World Championships (in 2018 and 2019).