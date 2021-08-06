Tokyo Olympics: Polish climber sets new world record in speed

Aleksandra Mirosław won speed, the first of three events in the Olympic combination in sports climbing, in a splendid style – the Polish climber set the world record with the result of 6.84s.

Eight players competed in the knockout system. In the quarter-finals, Polka was faster than Chaehyun Seo from South Korea. In the semi-finals, she beat the Japanese Akiyo Noguchi, while in the final, she saw off Anouck Jaubert. It was in the decisive heat when she set the world record. Earlier, she recorded 7.49s and 7.03s respectively.

The previous best result belonged to the Russian Julia Kaplina – 6.96s.

Sport climbing makes its debut in the schedule of the Olympic Games. Athletes compete in a combination, which consists of the aforementioned speed, bouldering and lead. The final order is determined by the product of places taken in all events.

The Polish climber specialises in speed, in which she won the world championship twice (2018 and 2019). In other events, she takes part sporadically and will likely take distant places.