COVID-19: 172 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 172 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,883,796 including 157,406 still active. The number of active cases was 154,252 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 6 new fatalities, of which three were due to COVID-19 alone and three from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,281.

According to the ministry, a total of 72,166 people are quarantined and 2,654,224 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 157,406 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 34,806,538 vaccine doses have been administered. 17,735,484 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 42 out of 595 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 201,774,782 coronavirus cases, 4,281,742 deaths and 181,508,531 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 36,301,744. India has the second most with 31,856,757 cases and Brazil third with 20,066,587.