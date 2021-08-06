Poland reports 172 new coronavirus cases on Friday, six deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 172 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 176 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 296 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 298 recorded the day prior, including 42 patients on ventilators, against the total of 595 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 72,166 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,654,224 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 34,806,538 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,735,484 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.