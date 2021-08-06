Poland cannot be subject to EU and its institutions: Justice Minister

Poland cannot succumb to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), said the Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro in an interview with the “Rzeczpospolita” daily. In his opinion, “the EU, which has the habit of constantly inflecting the word ‘democracy’, undermines the introduction of a mechanism that democratises the judiciary in Poland.”

“I am a staunch opponent of succumbing to the unlawful blackmail of the EU, carried out by the CJEU. After all, it is clear that the policy of concessions to successive demands from Brussels has failed. If we had done what we had to do, instead of standing down and giving up on our plans, the justice reform would have been completed a long time ago. Instead, we have more problems,” said the minister.

“With regard to us, the EU uses different measures. Why, as Poles, should we accept worse treatment? This is the main point of the dispute, it is not only about the Supreme Court,” he added.

Minister Ziobro went on to point to the inequality in treating the member states by the EU institutions.

“The CJEU says that what is allowed to the Germans, Dutchmen and Spaniards is not allowed to the Poles. It is a colonial mentality that has nothing to do with the law,” he stated.

According to the Justice Minister, “the basis for the definition of our interests and position in the EU must be the principle that Poles and Poland cannot be treated worse than others”.

“If we agree to this in matters of the judiciary, we will lead to a similar treatment in every other case. They will be equal and more equal, better and worse. The financial, economic and cultural interests of one’s will be treated with respect, while those of the others will be reduced to a marginal role. The consent to the CJEU judgments leads to the segregation of states and citizens,” said Mr Ziobro.

In his opinion, Poland should strive to defend its subjectivity and position in the EU by all means otherwise, its citizens will lose out on being a EU member.