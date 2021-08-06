Polish scientists found new faster biological wastewater treatment

Scientists from the Białystok University of Technology in north-eastern Poland have developed a faster method of biological wastewater treatment that does not require additional devices. The scientists submitted the developed method to the patent office.

A team of scientists from the Faculty of Civil and Environmental Sciences of the Białystok University of Technology conducted research on aerobic granular activated sludge. With a grant of over PLN 34,000 (EUR 7,470) from the National Science Center, scientists tried to verify the relationship between the intensity of changes in nitrogen forms and the degree of granulation of the activated sludge.

“The technology of wastewater treatment with the use of aerobic granular activated sludge is based on the use of a consortium of microorganisms for the biodegradation of broadly understood carbon compounds, forms of nitrogen and phosphorus. Compared to the methods used so far, aerated granules of activated sludge allow to obtain more stable and better effects of wastewater treatment,” Dr Piotr Ofman said.

The scientists used a sequential or batch biological reactor. “As a rule, in a single operation cycle of this reactor, the so-called process phases, which include, among others filling, wastewater treatment in anaerobic and aerobic conditions, sedimentation and decantation phase. As a result, all biological wastewater treatment processes can be carried out in a single device,” the scientist explained.

These properties made it possible to freely control the lengths of individual phases like shortening the length of the sedimentation (sinking) phase, which made it possible to accelerate the formation of aerobic granules of the activated sludge, which was the specific process submitted to the patent office.

“This method does not require the connection of additional devices, there is no need to invest in the construction of new biological reactors,” Dr Ofman concluded.