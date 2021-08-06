Poland’s Tomala takes Olympic gold in 50km race walk

KIMIMASA MAYAMA/PAP/EPA

Dawid Tomala brought home the gold in the Olympic men’s 50km race walk in Sapporo on Friday.

Tomala clocked a time of 3:50:08 in a race whose second half he clearly dominated.

Jonathan Hilbert of Germany scooped the silver medal and Evan Dunfee of Canada claimed the bronze.

China’s Luo Yadong was the leader in the initial part of the race but the pack including Tomala caught up with him after 20 kilometres.

From the 30km mark, Tomala started increasing his lead over his competitors, finishing 36 seconds ahead of Hilbert.

Tomala won the 11th medal for Poland the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the fourth gold.