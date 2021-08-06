Tokyo Olympics: Sensational Tomala wins gold at 50km race walk

Poland’s Dawid Tomala won gold at men’s 50km walk, making a gigantic sensation and following in the footsteps of his acclaimed predecessor, Robert Korzeniowski.

Tokyo Olympics: Nowicki wins gold, Fajdek and Dobek take bronze

Polish athletes stole the show at Wednesday evening’s athletics session. Wojciech Nowicki and Paweł Fajdek won gold and bronze in the hammer…

see more

Tomala took the lead 20 kilometers from the end and did not give it back to the finish line, crossing the line with a time of 3 hours, 50 minutes and 8 seconds. The Pole, specialising in 20km walking, only completed the 50km distance… for the second time in his career.

His greatest feat occurred at the most opportune moment – the competition on that distance has been dropped out of the schedule of the next Summer Olympic Games in Paris. It will be replaced by a walk of 35km.

Silver was won by German Jonathan Hilbert, while the Canadian Evan Dunfee took bronze. Another Polish representative, Artur Brzozowski was classified in 12th place, as Rafał Augustyn did not finish the competition.

Dawid Tomala from #POL wins the men's 50km race [email protected] #Athletics @PKOL_pl pic.twitter.com/4tsTpyPdn3

— Olympics (@Olympics) August 6, 2021

With his brilliant performance on the Sapporo Odori Park route (the competition was transferred from Tokyo due to sanitary restrictions), the 32-year-old in a beautiful style referred to the successes of the great champion, Robert Korzeniowski, who won three Olympic golds at this distance (in Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004), and four in total. Poland leads the all-time medal classification of 50km walk on the Olympic Games.

This location is not indifferent to the Polish fan either. 49 years ago, during the Winter Olympics held in this Japanese city, Wojciech Fortuna, also an underdog, won gold in ski jumping in 1972.

It is already the eleventh medal for Poland in Tokyo and the fourth gold. In this respect, the country’s best result in the 21st century, Beijing 2008, has been equalled, but there will be more opportunities to improve the tally, maybe already on Friday as Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk is considered a candidate for a medal in women’s javelin throw.