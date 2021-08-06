COVID-19: Most Poles in favour of tighter safety regulations

The introduction of new COVID-19 regulations has many more supporters than opponents, as almost 60 percent of the IBRiS survey respondents support the introduction of mandatory French-style “COVID-19 passports,” the “Rzeczpospolita” daily wrote on Friday.

In turn, the opposite opinion is shared by 37 percent of those polled.

The government warns against another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at the moment it is inclined towards the so-called hybrid model in which limits are not applied to those vaccinated.

According to the survey that was carried out between July 31 and August 1, as many as 59 percent of the respondents indicate that they support the introduction of mandatory checking of the vaccination certificates when entering various public places. As we read, there are definitely fewer opponents of this solution, that is, 37 percent. Only 4 percent are undecided.

“In Poland, we decided to use a hybrid solution. That is, in specific areas, there are limits on people’s capacity, but they do not pertain to the vaccinated people. Now these limits are high, because the epidemic situation is much better. However, when the number of cases increases, it may be necessary to lower the limits,” the government’s spokesman Piotr Müller told “Rzeczpospolita.”

“In such a situation, the vaccinated people will be in a much better situation, for example, during family events, such as weddings. Anyone who is not vaccinated must take into account that the stricter epidemic safety rules mean the limited access to some services in the future. Therefore, it is worth making a decision about vaccination today – mainly for health reasons, but also for the organisational ones,” the spokesman concluded.