Districts of Kraków flooded after heavy rains

Local flooding occurred in Bieżanów, the south-west district of Kraków (southern Poland). There, the Serafa river flooded many apartments. Firefighters received almost 1,000 reports and had to evacuate several people. The town of Wieliczka, famous for the salt mine, also suffered a lot from flooding.

As a result of heavy rains in and around Kraków, there have been many floods in towns and villages since Thursday, roads and streets have also been flooded. “We have accepted almost a thousand applications in the city,” spokesman for the Kraków City State Fire Service (KM PSP), senior Captain Bartłomiej Rosiek said on Thursday night.

In Kraków the Serafa river “overflowed through the crowns of the embankments and flooded some of the streets Bieżanowska and Półłanka streets. Dozens of houses were flooded. In some places, water rose to a metre and higher. Flats on the ground floor, basements and garages are flooded. We had to evacuate a few elderly people. They were handed over to emergency medical teams,” Cpt Rosiek explained.

Firefighters filled bags with sand and brought them to the inhabitants to strengthen the dikes. “We are counting on good forecasts every morning, if the water starts to fall, it will make sense to pump it out,” the spokesman emphasised.

In Wieliczka, the local State Fire Service was flooded, which might have caused a slower reaction time to local emergencies.

By midnight, firefighters around Poland intervened more than 1,700 times, removing the effects of heavy rainfall. From midnight to 7am, there were over 340 such interventions.

Firefighters were mainly involved in pumping water out of flooded houses, apartments and basements as well as clearing drains.

Firefighters had the most work in the Małopolskie province, where they were called up more than 200 times. In the Mazowieckie and Świętokrzyskie provinces (central and southern Poland), the State fire Service intervened over 40 times during the night.