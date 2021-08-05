Supreme Court’s Chief Justice suspends work of Disciplinary Chamber

Judge Małgorzata Manowska, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, has signed an ordinance suspending the work of the court’s Disciplinary Chamber. This step was ordered in April by the Court of Justice of the EU, which also questioned the compliance of the Polish disciplinary system of judges with EU law.

In recent days, Małgorzata Manowska sent a letter on this matter to the highest authorities in the state. She called for legislative work that would allow for the effective and unreserved functioning of the system of disciplinary liability of judges in Poland.

She pointed out that the judgments of the CJEU show that the system of disciplinary liability of judges has been paralysed for a year now. Judge Manowska also pointed out that making this system compliant with European law requires statutory changes. President Andrzej Duda also called for a debate on such changes, pointing out that it should not undermine the principle of the superiority of the Polish constitution over EU law.

On Thursday the ordinance of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to freeze the work of the court’s Disciplinary Chamber was published on the Supreme Court’s website. The functioning of the chamber was a subject of dispute with Brussels.

From Thursday, August 5, cases which are considered by the Disciplinary Chamber (disciplinary cases of judges and immunity cases of judges and prosecutors) after their registration are to be submitted to the secretariat of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

In addition, it was expected that the head of the Disciplinary Chamber would “consider” asking the judges assigned to cases to refrain from examining them. Pursuant to this provision, the course of cases that have already been submitted to the Disciplinary Chamber will be decided by the head of this Chamber or the adjudication panel to which they have been assigned.

The ordinance is to be applied until the introduction of “legislative solutions enabling the effective functioning of the system of the professional liability of judges in the Republic of Poland, but no longer than November 15, 2021”.