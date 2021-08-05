Poland wins 1st chess World Cup

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Polish chess Grandmaster Jan-Krzysztof Duda has become the first-ever Polish winner of the Chess World Cup after beating Russian opponent Sergei Karyakin in 30 moves on Thursday in Sochi, Russia.

Twenty-three-year-old Duda, a native of Wieliczka in southern Poland, was the first Pole to advance to the World Cup finals after eliminating Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen in a semi-final bout.

Carlsen was also the first to congratulate the Pole on his victory in the biannual tournament.