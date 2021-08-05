Poland’s FM says Russia will use NS2 as political tool

In an interview for the Czech weekly “Echo”, published on Thursday, Poland’s minister of foreign affairs said that as the launch of the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline approaches, Russia is showing that it will use it as an instrument of political blackmail against Ukraine and Central European countries.

Zbigniew Rau said that Poland consistently adheres to the principles that guide its assessment of relations with Russia. According to him, a change in Russia’s relations with the European Union is possible, but it should be justified by changes in Moscow’s policy.

“Such a change did not take place. On the contrary, as it approaches the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia signals that it will use it as an instrument for political blackmail against Ukraine and Central European countries,” said the minister of foreign affairs. He noted that for over 18 years all Polish governments have consistently held the position that Nord Stream is an instrument of Russian diversion aimed at breaking the unity of the West, NATO and the European Union.

Rau also referred to Polish-American relations and considered them permanent and stable. “We have common strategic interests. Nothing has changed in this respect. We are strategic partners of the United States and we are quite close, especially in the field of security, defence, economy and energy security. So nothing has changed,” he noted.

He also referred to Polish-Czech relations, in particular regarding the current dispute with Czechia over the Turow open-pit coal mine, located close to the Czech and German borders. He emphasised that Polish-Czech relations are strong and mature and can withstand disputes. “Everything is being negotiated now. It seems that things are going in the right direction. Negotiations are complicated, difficult and complex, but we are moving forward. Regardless of all that, we will remain allies, neighbours and simply friends,” said Mr Rau.

In February, the Czech government filed a lawsuit against Poland at the European Union’s Court of Justice over the environmental costs of Turow’s operations. The Czechs claim that Turow is diminishing water supplies and causing damage to Czech communities close to the mine.