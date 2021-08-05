Health min says Poland already facing 4th Covid-19 wave

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Adam Niedzielski, the Polish health minister, has announced that Poland is already facing the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Niedzielski made the claim in an interview with the private radio RMF FM on Thursday.

“In fact, we already have the fourth wave as we saw the lowest levels (of infections – PAP) some 3-4 weeks ago, when the 7-day average was below 100, and now it’s constantly above 100, and actually approaching 200,” Niedzielski said.

However, the government is taking into account not only new infections, but also whether they translate into hospitalisations, the minister said, quoting examples of the United Kingdom or Spain where the infections have risen but have had no major impact on hospitalisations or deaths.

“This is the benefit of vaccinations,” Niedzielski said.

In the latest development in Poland’s fight against the coronavirus, the Medical Council at the prime minister has recommended giving a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable groups to boost their immunity, Niedzielski reported.

However, Niedzielski said, “we’re still lacking research that would prove an increase in efficiency, or a certain added value resulting from contact with new mutations of the virus.”

He also warned that those who refuse to get the jab are “a threat to themselves and their community.”

Niedzielski added that Poland is unlikely to impose coronavirus-related restrictions as long as daily infections are below 1,000, quoting health service capacity assessments concerning Poland issued by the US and EU disease prevention and control centres, CDC and ECDC.