Tsimanouskaya grateful for Poland’s assistance

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who landed safely in Warsaw on Wednesday night from Vienna, has stated that she is glad to be safe in Poland, and announced she wants to stay in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Tsimanouskaya expressed her gratitude to the Japanese authorities, the Polish Foreign Ministry and Polish diplomatic services for making it possible for her to fly from Japan to Warsaw.

“I am glad that I am safe,” she said.

Asked if she was going to apply for political asylum in Poland, Tsimanouskaya said that she had not yet made up her mind, but confirmed that she plans to stay in the country.

“We have chosen Poland since I have also talked about this with my parents, who said that Poland might be the best option for me,” she told reporters, adding that she hoped they would be able to come to Poland.

The sprinter had left the Olympic Games and entered the Polish Embassy in Japan. Tsimanouskaya said that earlier Belarus team officials hustled her to the airport and tried to send her home early after she criticised how her team had been managed. The Polish government eventually granted the athlete a humanitarian visa.

“I was told at the Olympic village by people from our team to announce that I am injured, that I want to go home, and that if I do not do this, I will have problems after my return,” she explained.

Tsimanouskaya’s husband, Arseni Zdanevich, fled Belarus this week shortly after his wife said she would not be returning home. Poland has also granted him a visa, and he is expected to join her.