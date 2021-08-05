Poland offers assistance to Turkey hit by tragic fires

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

The Polish foreign minister has offered aid to Turkey suffering from worst wildfires in decades.

“I have ensured Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about Poland’s solidarity with the Turkish people whose country has been hit by a wave of fires,” Minister Zbigniew Rau wrote on Twitter.

Rau added that, acting on behalf of the Polish president and government, he had offered assistance to Turkey. “Its details are being agreed upon,” he wrote.

Turkey’s worst wildfires in decades have raged for nine days amid scorching heat, low humidity and constantly shifting strong winds. The fires have so far killed eight people and countless animals.

A wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fueled power plant in southwest Turkey and forced nearby residents to flee in boats and cars was contained on Thursday after raging for some 11 hours.