Polish officer becomes deputy commander of American V Corps at Fort Knox

Adam Joks, Polish Major General, was officially welcomed at the US Army 5th Corps headquarters at Fort Knox, Kentucky, as Deputy Corps Commander on Wednesday. He is the first Pole in such an important position in the US army since the American Revolutionary War.

“This is an important day for the US and Poland. It is the first time since the American Revolutionary War that a very high-ranking Polish officer has been assigned to an American military unit,” said Corps commander John Kolasheski during the ceremony. He added that General Joks is a worthy successor to his predecessors, Tadeusz Kościuszko and Kazimierz Pułaski.

The Polish officer graduated from the US Army War College in Pennsylvania. He was designated for the role of Deputy Commander by the Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak. He will be General Kolasheski’s deputy for interoperability with a task to improve the integration of the corps with European allied forces.

“One thing you can count on with the Polish deputy commander is that he will always pronounce the commander’s name correctly,” General Joks said during the Wednesday ceremony, referring to General Kolasheski’s surname. “Of course, you can expect much more from me. We will increase the interoperability of the Victory Corps with NATO and Polish troops stationed at the Corps’ forward headquarters in Poland,” he added.

The 5th US Army Corps is a unit reactivated in 2020 after a seven-year break, previously stationed in Germany, with a forward headquarters in Poznań, western Poland. The commanding officer in Poznań, General Matthew Van Wagenen, the previous chief of staff in the NATO Rapid Reaction Corps was also greeted on Wednesday.