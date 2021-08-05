Poland reports 176 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 6 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 176 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 164 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 298 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 292 recorded the day prior, including 42 patients on ventilators, against the total of 595 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 74,265 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,654,097 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 34,702,058 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,663,125 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.