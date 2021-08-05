Thursday marks 77th anniversary of Wola Massacre

On August 5, 1944, as a retaliatory action for the outbreak of the Warsaw Rising, the Nazi-Germans began executing civilians in the Wola district of Warsaw. Within three days, the German troops killed an estimated 40,000 to 60,000 people in Wola and the adjacent Ochota districts.

On this day Krzysztof Kamil Baczyński was killed in Warsaw Rising

The Wola Massacre is considered to have been one of the largest crimes against the Polish population during WWII.

Even at a time when the event was almost unspoken of, the symbol of the crime became Wanda Lurie. During the pacification of the Rising, being nine months pregnant, she survived the execution and shooting of three of her children.

“In the group I was in, there were many children aged 10-12, often without their parents… I begged the Germans around us to save the children and me. One of them asked if I could buy myself out. I gave him three gold rings. He took them, but the officer in charge of the execution ordered me to join the group going to be shot,” she testified in 1946 before The Main Commission for the Investigation of German Crimes.

“I started begging him for the lives of the children, I was talking about the honor of the officer. He pushed me so that I fell over. He saw that I was in the last month of pregnancy. Then he hit and pushed my older son, shouting “faster, faster, you Polish bandit!”… Suddenly the executioner walking behind us shot the older son in the back of the head, the next shots hit the younger children. Then they shot me. I fell over on my left side,” she said.

Many of the murderers did get away with their atrocities, among them, Heinz Reinefarth, the commander of the SS assault group directly responsible for the massacre.

Initially, his troops killed civilians in flats, basements and on the streets. German soldiers also set fire to multiple buildings and shot those who tried to escape the flames. Later they changed their tactics and were gathering civilians at several locations and murdering them there.

After the war, Heinz Reinefart was elected mayor of the Westerland municipality in Germany in 1951, and denied his Nazi affiliations.