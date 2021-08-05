Cheers! Poland is second-largest beer producer Europe

Last year, almost 32 bn litres of beer containing alcohol were produced in the EU, according to Eurostat’s latest production statistics released last month. Poland produced 3.8 bn litres of beer containing alcohol making it the second largest beer producer in Europe with 12 percent of total EU production.

Poles consume most beer in Europe: report

Among the EU Member States, Germany was the top producer in 2020 with 7.5 bn litres (24 percent of the total EU production), followed by Poland with 3.8 bn liters, Spain with 3.3 bn litres produced, the Netherlands with 2.5 bn litres, France with 2.1 bn litres, the Czech Republic with 1.8 bn litres, Romania with 1.7 bn litres and other countries producing the remaining 9.1 bn liters giving the EU a total of 31.8 bn liters of beer produced.

The Netherlands exported 1.9 bn litres of beer containing alcohol in 2020, accounting for 21 percent of the total intra and extra-EU beer exports. This made it the largest beer exporter among EU Member States, ahead of Belgium, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Ireland and Poland. Poland exported about 400 mln liters of beer accounting for 5 percent of the total EU beer export.

According to Eurostat the main destinations for beer exports to non-EU countries was the US with 895 mln litres of beer exported there (22 percent of total extra-EU beer exports) and the UK with 21 percent.

The largest importers of beer in the EU are France with 800 mln liters of beer imported and Germany with 700 mln liters. Most of the beer imported in EU countries comes from other EU countries. Imports of beers containing alcohol from countries outside the EU are marginal compared to imports within the EU. Still EU countries mostly when importing beer from outside the EU choose the UK and Mexico.