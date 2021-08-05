COVID-19: Only fully vaccinated soldiers to be sent on missions

Only soldiers and workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be assigned to military contingents, the Armed Forces Operational Command stated. Currently 100 percent of Polish soldiers in military contingents are vaccinated with one dose, while the other 99.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

“For safety reasons, the Armed Forces Operational Commander has determined that soldiers and employees who have immunity against COVID-19 will be sent to all military contingents,” the Operational Command stated in response to questions of the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

This practice results from the fact that hospitals in the places where Polish Military Contingents are stationed do not have the necessary means of admitting a large number of soldiers if there is a need for hospitalisation due to the large scale of COVID-19 cases.

“It should be emphasised that the life and health of soldiers is always treated as a priority, therefore they must be fully vaccinated,” the Operational Command stressed.

They added that all soldiers have to follow a strict vaccination schedule which might differ depending on the place where the continent is stationed. It was also reported that currently none of the soldiers from Polish Military Contingents are being sent to Poland due to COVID-19. The situation regarding the civilian personnel employed at the Polish Military Contingents is the same as in the case of professional soldiers.

The Operational Command also explained that the possibility of vaccinating contract staff at Polish Military Contingents is carried out as part of the aid activities carried out by the contingents. “In the fight against the pandemic, we not only provide such support as: masks, disinfectants or oxygen concentrators, but also use vaccine surpluses to vaccinate civilian entities responsible for securing the presence of contingents in the area of ​​operations,” the command stated.