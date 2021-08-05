COVID-19: 176 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 176 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,883,624 including 154,252 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,198 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 6 new fatalities – 4 from COVID-19 alone and 2 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,275.

According to the ministry, 74,265 people are quarantined and 2,654,097 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,252 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 34,702,058 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,663,125 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 42 out of 595 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 201,063,706 coronavirus cases, 4,271,347 deaths and 181,053,540 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 36,176,471, India has the second most with 31,812,114 cases and Brazil third with 20,026,533.