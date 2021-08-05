Not how sovereign state works: official on judiciary dispute with EU

“Any country that comes into conflict with Brussels may be subjected to different kinds of pressure. But if we reduce each discussion to a purely financial argument, we will come to the conclusion that we should not do anything that the EU does not agree with. This is not how a sovereign state works,” Paweł Jabłoński, the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with the “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” (DGP) daily.

Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber returns to settling judges’ disciplinary cases

see more

In an interview with “DGP”, Mr Jabłoński raised the topic of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court (SN), which is to again hear disciplinary cases against some judges. For over a year, this Chamber has not dealt with such cases due to the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).







He pointed out that the main expectation of Poland is “that the disciplinary system should work efficiently.” “At this point, I do not think anyone is satisfied with what it looks like,” he assessed, adding that “many judges still do not respect the principle of apoliticality and speak on political issues.”

“I do not see that judges violating, among others, the principle of apoliticality, suffer real consequences. There is still a lot to be improved,” Paweł Jabłoński stressed.







When asked whether the next changes to the judiciary would be performed in a compromise with Brussels, he replied that “more important than whether the Commission is satisfied with something or not is whether the system will function smoothly.”







“The EC has the right to formulate opinions, but its actions must fall within the competences conferred by the treaty. If they do not, it is difficult to expect that the member states will abide by them,” he pointed out.

Poles want agreement with EU on judiciary reform: survey

see more

When asked how to reconcile two provisions – the judgment of the CJEU and the judgment of the Constitutional Court (TK) that ruled that the provision of the EU treaty, based on which the CJEU obliges member states to apply interim measures concerning the national judiciary, is non-compliant with the Polish constitution, he answered that “just one of them must be considered more important.”

“And the constitution has primacy,” he stressed, pointing out that many Member States have repeatedly demonstrated the primacy of state constitutions over decisions of EU institutions.

“So we are dealing with a dispute that goes far beyond the Disciplinary Chamber. This is a dispute about the hierarchy of sources of law. And about whether the EU bodies can expand their competences,” the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised.

Referring to the fact that only the case of the Disciplinary Chamber assumes financial sanctions, he said that “any country that has a dispute with Brussels may be subjected to all sorts of pressure. But if we reduce each discussion to a financial argument only, then we will have to conclude that we should not do anything that the European Union does not agree with. This is not how a sovereign state works. This is not how the Germans, French, Italians, Czechs and Danes do.”

He announced that the Polish government was preparing a response for the European Commission on the matter.