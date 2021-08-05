Mark Brzeziński nominated as US ambassador to Poland

The White House officially announced on Wednesday the nomination of Mark Brzeziński as the US ambassador to Poland. The son of Zbigniew Brzeziński – former national security advisor to President Jimmy Carter, worked in both the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama administrations and was also the US ambassador to Sweden.

The official announcement of the candidacy took place after months of speculation and procedural arrangements due to the ambiguity regarding the citizenship of Joe Biden’s candidate. The announcement of the candidature means that the Polish side has granted permission (the so-called agrément) to the arrival of Mr Brzeziński to Poland. However, the approval process by the US Senate is still awaiting him.

“Mark Brzeziński is an experienced diplomat, who understands both our region and existing threats very well. This is of much importance for us; we hope for very good cooperation,” Poland’s deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told a commercial Polsat News broadcaster.







Mark Brzeziński is the son of Zbigniew Brzeziński, former national security advisor to President Jimmy Carter. He is a lawyer and diplomat by education. Mr Brzeziński worked in the Barack Obama administration as the executive director of the Arctic Executive Steering Committee of the White House and as the US ambassador to Sweden. He also served on the White House National Security Council under the Bill Clinton administration, first as director for Russia and Eurasia and later as director for the Balkans.

Mr Brzeziński stayed in Poland as a Fulbright scholarship holder and is the author of the work “Fight for constitutionalism in Poland.” In 2009, for his activities for the benefit of Poland, he was awarded the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.

According to media reports, Mr Brzeziński is to come to Poland in August. However, it is unclear when the President Biden administration’s candidate will be approved by the US Senate due to the blockade of the approval process of diplomatic nominations by Republican Senator Ted Cruz in protest against the Biden administration’s change of approach concerning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

While Senator Cruz is unable to block the nomination on his own, his opposition can significantly extend the process. Currently, 70 candidates for diplomatic positions are waiting for the formal approval of the Senate, and only seven have so far received approval. Ted Cruz announced that he would continue his protest until the Biden administration imposed sanctions required by Congress on the Nord Stream 2 AG company. Senator Cruz’s office has not yet answered the questions whether the blockade will also apply to Mark Brzeziński.