US senators warn Poland regarding new media ownership law

A group of senators from the Foreign Affairs Committee warned the Polish government against the adoption of the new media law in a joint statement. According to them, the bill discriminates against Discovery group, the American owners of TVN commercial broadcaster. They stated that this law “may negatively affect trade and defence relations.”

In a statement, senators expressed their concern about the “democratic backsliding”, which they believe has manifested recently through “efforts to undermine independent media”.

The senators stated that if the new media law be passed and signed “would discriminate against non-EU companies and likely force out of Poland a major US investor employing several thousand people. This legislation, coupled with Poland’s refusal to renew the license for the firm TVN, continues a troubling trajectory for Poland’s democracy. This is not the way to attract foreign investments and would further undermine media freedoms for which Poles have long fought”.

The statement was initiated by the head of the Senate subcommittee on Europe, Jeanne Shaheen, known for opposing the Nord Stream 2 project. Shaheen was joined by other Democrats from the foreign affairs committee: Dick Durbin, Chris Murphy, Chris Coons, the head of the so-called Helsinki Committee Ben Cardin, and Jim Risch, the highest-ranking Republican on the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“Any decision to implement these laws could have negative implications for defense, business and trade relations. We urge the Polish government to pause before acting on any measure that would impact our longstanding relationship,” the senators concluded.

The new media bill would stipulate that a license may not be granted to a company whose foreign capital exceeds 49 percent of shares. The law, however, does not provide restrictions on entities whose registered office is in a member state of the European Economic Area.