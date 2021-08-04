Flight carrying Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed in Warsaw

On Wednesday evening, a plane from Vienna with a Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya on board landed at Warsaw Chopin airport, Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Twitter.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed safely in Warsaw, wrote Mr Przydacz. “I would like to thank the diplomatic and consular services involved for planning and efficiently carrying out her trip. Poland is once again showing its solidarity and support,” he added.

Kriscina Cimanouska has safely landed in Warsaw. I want to thank all Polish consular&diplomatic staff involved, who flawlessly planned and secured her safe journey. Poland 🇵🇱 continues to show its solidarity and support. https://t.co/9ScZUUyP8d

— Marcin Przydacz (@marcin_przydacz) August 4, 2021

The Polish Airline “LOT” plane with Tsimanouskaya on board landed at Warsaw Chopin Airport in the evening. Earlier on Wednesday, she flew from Tokyo to Vienna, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Johannes Aigner, quoted by Reuters, told journalists at Schwechat airport that Tsimanouskaya was accompanied by representatives of the Polish authorities during the flight from Tokyo to Vienna.

On Sunday, the Belarusian runner was removed from the Olympic Games and officers tried to force her to leave for Belarus due her criticism of Belarusian sports authorities.