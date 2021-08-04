Mushroom picking and eating season in full swing

Mushroom picking, and eating, is a national and seasonal passion in Poland. Poles enjoy eating them in many dishes such as sauces and soups.

There are around 1,500 edible varieties of mushroom and 200 that are poisonous. One needs to be careful as some poisonous varieties may be mistaken for edible ones. Fortunately, there are specialists, mycologists that carry out inspections at markets but one can also hire them personally.

“All the mushrooms are inspected. If the client buys these here, then nothing untoward will happen. There is no point in taking chances. We should take home only those varieties of which we are absolutely certain,” Piotr Pokrzywa from the Provincial Sanitary Inspectorate in Kraków emphasised.