On this day Krzysztof Kamil Baczyński was killed in Warsaw Rising

77 years ago prose writer and poet Krzysztof Kamil Baczyński died at the age of 23 on August 4, 1944, shot in the head by a German sniper during the Warsaw Rising.

The infernal reality of WWII made Baczyński pursue catastrophic style and theme in his artistic work. He was an exceptionally prolific dramatist, prose writer and poet of the German occupation period. At that time he announced five volumes of variegated poetry work that comprised lyrical, erotic, visionary and prosaic poems. Around 500 poems have survived to date.

His poetry embodied the angst and strife of the Generation of Columbuses (“pokolenie Kolumbów”) — the generation of Poles who were born soon after Poland regained its independence in 1918, and whose adolescence was marked by the tragic times of WWII. The term is generally applied to young intelligentsia, but it also includes all young people who, instead of living their lives the way most 20-year-old people do, had to fight against the foreign occupation and study at secret universities.

At the beginning of the German occupation of Poland, Baczyński was associated with a socialist group that went by the name of “Flame” (“Płomień”), also contributing to the leftist literary and socially-themed monthly “Path” (“Droga”). The said leftist inclination withered away in the wake of the shocking discovery of the Katyn Massacre –– a mass murder of 20,000 Polish officers in the forest near Smoleńsk, western Russia, at the hands of the police of the Soviet Interior Ministry (NKVD).

In 1943, Baczyński enlisted in the Scouts Stormtrooper Group of the Home Army (AK). Having completed the “Agricola” Infantry Cadet Reserve School with the rank of a senior cadet sharpshooter of the infantry reserve, he was assigned to the legendary “Zośka” battalion.

He died fighting at the age of 23 on August 4th during the Warsaw Uprising shot in the head by a German sniper. He is buried at the Military Cemetery Powązki in Warsaw.