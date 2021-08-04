Zamość to hold Two Theatres Festival

Zamość will hold the Two Theatres Festival, which is a summary of the achievements of two theaters – the Polish Television Theatre and the Polish Radio Theatre.

Zamość, a city called the “Pearl of the Renaissance”, was designed by an Italian architect who, in accordance with the wishes of its founder Jan Zamoyski, wanted to create an ideal city – beautiful and safe.

The city is also rich in theatrical tradition. In the 16th century, at the request of Jan Zamoyski, the first performances were staged here. Therefore, it is no coincidence that the theatre festival will take place in this city.

On Tuesday, Chairman of Poland’s public broadcaster TVP Jacek Kurski, its Board Member Mateusz Matyszkowicz, as well as Chairman of the Polish Radio Agnieszka Kamińska and Mayor of Zamość Andrzej Wnuk, have signed a contract for a three-year cooperation with the city and the local government of the Lublin Province for the organisation of the Two Theaters Festival.

“This wonderful festival is a great work of high culture, a meeting place of creators, artists, directors, actors and, above all, viewers. A place of lively discussion which sets the directions for the development of Polish theatre,” said Jacek Kurski.

“Zamość is a symbolic city. It was founded when Poland was a military power, and we must also remember that along with this power, there was also a cultural power,” added Mateusz Matyszkowicz.

“Jan Machulski once said that the city of Zamość is perfectly prepared for a television and theatrical spectacle, as it looks like a ready set design,” Mayor of Zamość, Andrzej Wnuk emphasised.

This year the festival will start on September 17 and will last four days.